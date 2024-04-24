M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Gap Up to $119.47

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.47, but opened at $126.90. M/I Homes shares last traded at $123.68, with a volume of 95,748 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MHO

M/I Homes Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $972.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,185,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,507,000 after acquiring an additional 354,182 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,385,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,554,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 27.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 102,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.