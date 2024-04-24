Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $34.11

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.11, but opened at $36.91. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $36.87, with a volume of 24,471,595 shares.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 4.1 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 5.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $13,683,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,066,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,898,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,002,000.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
