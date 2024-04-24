Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,091 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.85% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,371,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,423 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after purchasing an additional 311,799 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 721,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after buying an additional 88,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PLOW opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $511.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.92%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.