Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $5.82 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tobam grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

