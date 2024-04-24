Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 305 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.18% of Diodes worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter worth $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Diodes by 17.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Price Performance

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $69.68 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $97.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $413,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,934,458.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $413,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,492 shares in the company, valued at $18,934,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

