Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Laurentian set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.17.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

TSE DIR.UN traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.53. 128,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,621. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.23. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$11.53 and a 1-year high of C$15.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

