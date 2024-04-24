Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Laurentian set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.17.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
