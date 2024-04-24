Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$88.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s current price.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.33.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN traded down C$0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 59,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,676. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$74.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.96. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$62.72 and a 12 month high of C$86.07.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

