National Bankshares Cuts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$21.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$22.75 to C$21.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KMP.UN. Desjardins upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Laurentian lowered Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.88.

KMP.UN stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.34. 92,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.00. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.36 and a 1 year high of C$20.13.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

