National Bankshares Cuts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$21.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$22.75 to C$21.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on KMP.UN. Desjardins upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Laurentian lowered Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.88.
Check Out Our Latest Report on KMP.UN
Killam Apartment REIT Trading Down 0.5 %
About Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.