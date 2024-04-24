Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IIP.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Laurentian set a C$15.00 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cormark lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.05.

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 163,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,991. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.08. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.43 and a 12 month high of C$14.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

