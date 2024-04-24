Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

NXR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Laurentian set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.61.

NXR.UN traded down C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,390. The firm has a market capitalization of C$490.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.59. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

