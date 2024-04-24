Raymond James Lowers Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target to C$9.00

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SGR.UN traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.00. 56,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,955. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of C$9.56 and a twelve month high of C$13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.34. The stock has a market cap of C$650.43 million, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.