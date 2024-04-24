BMO Capital Markets Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$127.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.23.

Stantec stock traded up C$0.98 on Wednesday, reaching C$111.56. 104,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$77.00 and a twelve month high of C$118.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$104.04. The stock has a market cap of C$12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.2454998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total value of C$232,040.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

