Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$20.25 at Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$21.25 to C$20.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.27% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on MI.UN. Desjardins increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.98.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.