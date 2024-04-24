Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$20.25 at Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UNGet Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$21.25 to C$20.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MI.UN. Desjardins increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.98.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

Shares of MI.UN stock traded down C$0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,390. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.55. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$12.81 and a one year high of C$17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.96, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$610.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

