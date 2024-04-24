Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CACI International (CACI)

CACI International (NYSE: CACI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/23/2024 – CACI International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – CACI International had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $379.00 to $425.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – CACI International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/9/2024 – CACI International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $385.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – CACI International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $464.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – CACI International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $387.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – CACI International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2024 – CACI International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:CACI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $382.25. 58,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,785. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $293.69 and a twelve month high of $385.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.37.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

