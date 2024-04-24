Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.030-1.090 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

ROIC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. 493,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,441. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.23%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

