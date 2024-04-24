TD Securities Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Target Price to C$21.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.21.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REI.UN

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity at RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

REI.UN traded down C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.72. 217,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,042. The stock has a market cap of C$5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.08. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$16.32 and a twelve month high of C$21.38.

In other news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total value of C$31,363.54. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.