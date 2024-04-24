TD Securities Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Target Price to C$21.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.21.
In other news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total value of C$31,363.54. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
