DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,484 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,176 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,553,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,016,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,992,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 21.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,541,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,934,000 after purchasing an additional 455,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Citigroup lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

View Our Latest Report on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.