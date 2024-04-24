Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 674.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 702,526 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 2,311.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,697,000 after buying an additional 578,622 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 38.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,154,000 after buying an additional 323,652 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CarMax by 95.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 589,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,713,000 after buying an additional 288,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CarMax by 87.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 474,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after buying an additional 221,588 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

CarMax Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

