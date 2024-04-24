Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,161 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in GSK by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,058,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GSK by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,896,000 after acquiring an additional 389,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GSK by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,744,000 after acquiring an additional 156,480 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in GSK by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,277,362 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,804,000 after acquiring an additional 90,579 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GSK opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

