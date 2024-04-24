Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Plans $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.915 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%.
Shares of Enbridge stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.09. The firm has a market cap of C$103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge has a one year low of C$42.75 and a one year high of C$54.05.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of C$11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.8389626 earnings per share for the current year.
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
