Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS.
Encore Wire Stock Performance
WIRE opened at $283.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.73. Encore Wire has a one year low of $138.20 and a one year high of $295.90.
Encore Wire Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
