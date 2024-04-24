Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Issues Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34, RTT News reports. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hasbro Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of HAS opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -26.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

