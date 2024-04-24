Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Issues Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34, RTT News reports. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Hasbro Stock Up 7.9 %
Shares of HAS opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -26.12%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
