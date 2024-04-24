Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 8000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Great Eagle Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

