iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.98

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.98 and last traded at $66.51, with a volume of 706820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.86.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $937.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

