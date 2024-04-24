Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Shares Down 7.7%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.15 and last traded at C$7.22. 823,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 528,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.82.

EQX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of C$405.46 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.1995734 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

