Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.10

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 26685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $856.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 94.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,201 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Articles

