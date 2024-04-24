Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.05

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 915434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAN
Banco Santander Stock Up 1.2 %
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Banco Santander Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1027 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 17.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1,853.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.
