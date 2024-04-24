ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.32

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.32 and last traded at $49.08, with a volume of 96075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

Separately, TD Cowen cut shares of ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. ABB had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

