PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.79

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.79 and last traded at $53.62, with a volume of 53366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.75.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $265,034.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,182.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 5,306 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $265,034.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,182.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $160,311.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,244.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,149 shares of company stock worth $4,653,720 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 259,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 107,797 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 923,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,298,000 after acquiring an additional 303,003 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

