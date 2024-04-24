Exponent (EXPO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exponent Stock Performance

EXPO opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.68. Exponent has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $101.65.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 57.44%.

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

