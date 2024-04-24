First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $450,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after buying an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,419,000 after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,691,000 after purchasing an additional 110,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.99. 1,789,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,603. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $483.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.