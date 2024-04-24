First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $565.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.