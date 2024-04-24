Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $189.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.31. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $226.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,319,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,611,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

