Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Nutrien by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nutrien by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 416,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 171,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

Shares of NTR opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $71.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 85.38%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

