Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $178.87 and last traded at $174.86. Approximately 12,088,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 42,580,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

