Tri City Bankshares Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCYGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Tri City Bankshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TRCY opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. Tri City Bankshares has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

