FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Franco-Nevada Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FNV. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $119.38 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of -49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -55.97%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

