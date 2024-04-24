StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.31.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

