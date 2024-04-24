Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $12.04 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $80.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.17% and a negative net margin of 57.33%.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. CM Management LLC increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 649,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 378,339 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

