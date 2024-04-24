Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €33.63 ($35.77).

Stevanato Group Price Performance

STVN stock opened at €27.22 ($28.96) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €23.00 ($24.47) and a 1-year high of €36.30 ($38.62). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.48.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.19 ($0.20) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of €320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.43%. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,195,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,402,000 after buying an additional 794,391 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,534,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,753,000 after buying an additional 746,136 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stevanato Group by 46.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 588,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Stevanato Group by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,274,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 559,070 shares during the last quarter.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

