Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

