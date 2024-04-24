i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Raised to $26.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

IIIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $23.47 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.19 million, a PE ratio of -335.29 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in i3 Verticals by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

