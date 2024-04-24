Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Upgraded at Citigroup

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $116.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EEFT opened at $105.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.88. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 369,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 76,810 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

