Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.19% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GALT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,583. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

