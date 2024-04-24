Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 1.09% of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5,280.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 46,208 shares during the last quarter.

EQRR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

