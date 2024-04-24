ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NOBL traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.84. The stock had a trading volume of 432,303 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.86.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.