Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after buying an additional 116,220 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 148.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 115,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

PLTR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,152,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,422,363. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 242.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

