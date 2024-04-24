GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $507,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $394.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,120. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.42 and a 200 day moving average of $383.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

