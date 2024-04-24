Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Cut by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $126.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

