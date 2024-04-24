HealthStream, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

HealthStream has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HealthStream to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. 30,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $29.12.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

